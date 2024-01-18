NAMM 2024: PRS reveals new John Mayer Silver Sky finishes, pickup specs and… tuning buttons that go back to the future!

NAMM 2024: PRS may have been reminiscing with Mark Tremonti recently, but it's looking ahead too. First up, it's got some hardware and pickup updates to share – plus two lovely new finishes for its John Mayer Silver Sky.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

As he explains in the video below, the decision to update the tuning machine buttons for many of the Maryland company's Core Series guitars to a new Wing design actually realises Paul Reed Smith’s original design from around 1980. Five years before the company began.

You can already see this lighter-weight tuner button on the recent PRS NF 53 and Private Stock John McLaughlin models. “By having less weight on the headstock, the guitar is allowed to ring at a musical note – it opens up the vowel sound of the guitar,” says Paul Reed Smith.

The PRS Core and Bolt-On Series are also seeing some more pickup options. The original PRS McCarty model now comes with McCarty LT pickups in place of the previous 58/15 LT pairing. You can hear the new spec in action below.

The Custom 24-08’s pickups have been updated to the TCI pickups that proved so popular on Paul’s Guitar.

On the finish front, Carroll Blue is a new PRS option for 2024 and the PRS Silver Sky has two colours that we are immediately fans of: Faded Black Tee (Satin) and Venetian Blue

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Check out the new ranges at PRS Guitars