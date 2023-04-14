NAMM 2023: Yamaha Stage Custom Birch drums get a triple-facelift with new finish options

Namm 2023: (opens in new tab) Yamaha’s Stage Custom series has cemented its name as one of the best intermediate workhorse drum sets (opens in new tab)ever since its arrival nearly three decades ago. The Stage Custom has been through various incarnations and iterations, with the current line-up comprising the Stage Custom Birch, Stage Custom Hip and Stage Custom Bop configurations. Now for 2023, Yamaha has made three new finish options available, sort of.

That’s because it depends on which Stage Custom Birch configuration you’re going for. The latest options include Deep Blue Sunburst, Classic White and Matte Surf Green. The first two are both brand new and look Very Nice Indeed, while Yamaha fans will recognise the equally impressive and distinctive Matte Surf Green from the Stage Custom Hip configuration.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Now, ‘Standard’ configurations (22”/10”/12”/14” or 20”/10”/12”/16”) receive all three finishes tweaks so if you’re looking at a regular Stage Custom Birch setup, you can feast your eyes.

Likewise, Classic White will be available across all Stage Custom Birch categories, replacing the previous Pure White option.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Elsewhere, the Stage Custom Birch drums remain unchanged, using 6-ply, 7.2mm, 100% birch shells, with hardware inherited from Yamaha’s higher-end lines (Y.E.S.S. tom mounts, Absolute lug designs). For more information, check out Yamaha’s website.