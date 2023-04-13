NAMM 2023: Sonor launches Kompressor series snare drums

By Stuart Williams
published

The range features undersized steel, aluminium and brass shell options, and starts at under £300!

NAMM 2023: Sonor has lifted the lid on not one, but eight snare drums with it’s brand new Kompressor series, with a range of chromed steel, polished aluminium and black-nickel-over-brass shell options.

Sonor Kompressor snare drums

(Image credit: Sonor)

The Kompressor range comprises 14”x5.75” and 14”x6.5” models across the three shell types, however the Kompressor Brass is also offered as a 13”x7” drum, while the Kompressor Aluminium comes in 14”x8” dimensions. 

Features-wise, all of the Kompressor series snares make use of Sonor’s signature Optimum Shell Measurement (OSM) undersized shell, designed to allow the head to vibrate more freely.

Image 1 of 8
Sonor Kompressor snare drums
(Image credit: Sonor)

Sonor has also equipped each Kompressor snare with its patented TuneSafe system, which it says prevents the tension rods from slipping, even under extreme tuning and playing conditions.

The hardware and features remain the same across the shell options too, with 2.3mm, triple-flanged steel Power Hoops, Sonor’s Standard throw-off and USA-made Remo heads.

The Sonor Kompressor series starts at just £289/$309. For more information or to find your nearest Sonor retailer, visit the Sonor website.

Stuart Williams
Stuart Williams
Drums

I'm a freelance member of the MusicRadar team, specialising in drum news, interviews and reviews. I formerly edited Rhythm and Total Guitar here in the UK and have been playing drums for more than 25 years (my arms are very tired). When I'm not working on the site, I can be found on my electronic kit at home, or gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project. 