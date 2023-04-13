NAMM 2023: Sonor launches Kompressor series snare drums

NAMM 2023: Sonor has lifted the lid on not one, but eight snare drums with it’s brand new Kompressor series, with a range of chromed steel, polished aluminium and black-nickel-over-brass shell options.

The Kompressor range comprises 14”x5.75” and 14”x6.5” models across the three shell types, however the Kompressor Brass is also offered as a 13”x7” drum, while the Kompressor Aluminium comes in 14”x8” dimensions.

Features-wise, all of the Kompressor series snares make use of Sonor’s signature Optimum Shell Measurement (OSM) undersized shell, designed to allow the head to vibrate more freely.

Sonor has also equipped each Kompressor snare with its patented TuneSafe system, which it says prevents the tension rods from slipping, even under extreme tuning and playing conditions.

The hardware and features remain the same across the shell options too, with 2.3mm, triple-flanged steel Power Hoops, Sonor’s Standard throw-off and USA-made Remo heads.

The Sonor Kompressor series starts at just £289/$309. For more information or to find your nearest Sonor retailer, visit the Sonor website.