NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Take a closer look at Revv Amplification's G20 lunchbox head

NAMM 2020: Revv Amplification's G20 lunchbox-sized head has got to be one of the high-gain revelations of the year so far.

Featuring an onboard Two Notes Torpedo Captor cab sim and reactive load box, with power output switchable between 4- and 20-watts, the G20 is a formidable option for the studio, stage or home.

The G20 has two channels, a three-band EQ, with volume and gain controls. The "width" control will thicken your tone, while there is a rotary dial for selecting your virtual cabinet setting. These can be programmed and controlled by MIDI or an optional footswitch. The G20 can store up to 128 virtual cab settings.

All this is hugely desirable, and very modern too. But don't let it obscure the fact that the G20's bread and butter is high-gain tone. Here, Revv have given the G20's purple channel much of the fire and fury of its G3 distortion pedal, including the aggression modes that let you select the voice of the gain.

As for its fixtures and fittings, the G20 has a pair of 6V6 power tubes and a trio of 12AX7s in the preamp. It has balanced XLR and USB outputs, a headphones jack and weighs a hair over 4kg.

The G20 is priced £1,089, $1,299 street. See Revv Amplification for more.

