NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Audeze Reveal+ uses AI to make your headphones sound like world-famous studios

NAMM 2020 : Audeze is certainly aiming high with its Reveal+ plugin . In fact, it says that it’s the first AI-driven plugin to transport you inside the top-flight recording studios used by award-winning engineers.

To put it another way, it’s a personalised virtual studio plugin that’s designed to be used wearing headphones. Using an app, you can create a custom aural profile by taking an image of your right ear. This is done by uploading the image to the Aural Map, an AI engine that promises to create a mathematical model of how you hear sound in the real world, based on your anatomy.

With this personalised HRTF back in the Reveal+ plugin, Audeze claims that you can then enjoy the experience of being in an acoustically-treated room. You can choose from a range of famous studios and speaker setups.

We got the chance to try Reveal+ at the NAMM Show. Check out the video above to find out how we got on.

Reveal+ is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats priced at $199. Find out more on the Audeze website.