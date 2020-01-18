NAMM 2020: The Ludwig booth - in pictures

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Neusonic Digital Black Oyster Neusonic Digital Black Oyster Ludwig’s workhorse US-made production kit meets a contemporary take on one of its most popular finishes for NAMM 2020. Meet the Neusonic Digital Oyster, which takes the classic swirls and applies a ‘binary’ twist. We’re sure it’ll divide as much as impress, but we like it! Available for 2020 only, it’s available in a Fab (22”x14”/13”x9/16x16” shell pack) configuration only and is fitted with a new Special Edition badge. We’d like to have seen a matching snare!

Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Classic Oak Sat proudly at the front of the booth are a pair of Classic Oak kits, which take Ludwig’s traditional oak shell and adds in layers of maple to create a hybrid of modern attack and classic punchy warmth. Classic Oak is available in Mod, Fab, Downbeat and Pro Beat configurations and 6 colour options (three lacquer/painted finishes, and three wraps).

Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Outfitter Ludwig’s semi-custom design line allows drummers to choose from a list of pre-selected appointments such as series, lug type, bearing edge, hardware, badges, hoops and more to create the Ludwig of their dreams! This Classic Maple Mod is a great example of the range of options, including a single-headed concert tom!

Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Outfitter Ludwig’s semi-custom design line allows drummers to choose from a list of pre-selected appointments such as series, lug type, bearing edge, hardware, badges, hoops and more to create the Ludwig of their dreams! This Classic Maple Mod is a great example of the range of options, including a single-headed concert tom!

Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Breakbeats by Questlove Sahara Swirl Few kits have created such a unique identity as The Roots legend’s signature mini-kit. For this year’s NAMM, Ludwig has introduced the stunning-looking Sahara Swirl. Part vintage oyster, part desert camo, this kit immediately caught our eye, and we can see it becoming top of the finish tree for Questlove’s signature kit. The kit also features new cast bass drum claws and an anti-slip bass drum lifter.

Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Breakbeats by Questlove Sahara Swirl Few kits have created such a unique identity as The Roots legend’s signature mini-kit. For this year’s NAMM, Ludwig has introduced the stunning-looking Sahara Swirl. Part vintage oyster, part desert camo, this kit immediately caught our eye, and we can see it becoming top of the finish tree for Questlove’s signature kit. The kit also features new cast bass drum claws and an anti-slip bass drum lifter.

Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Black Beauty 8-lug For 2020 Ludwig has announced an 8-lug version of the most important snare of all-time. Of course, the very first Black Beauties were 8-lug shells, and last year Ludwig recreated the first examples for its 100th anniversary. This year sees the drum fitted with chrome Phonic hardware throughout: Imperial lugs, 2.3mm triple-flanged hoops, P88 throw off and P35 butt plate. Ludwig tells us that the reduced lug count should produce a more open sound with greater sustain.



Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Future) Ludwig Copperphonic Ludwig has given the Coppephonic a classy-looking facelift this year with the new Pewter finish, which it reckons adds more sustain to the regular Copperphonic shell. It's available for a limited time, complete with Special Edition badge.