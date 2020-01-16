NAMM 2020: Sterling By Music Man unveils the Jason Richardson seven-string Cutlass

NAMM 2020: Sterling By Music Man has announced a stunning new seven-string signature Cutlass for alpha shredder Jason Richardson.

Those looking for a bit of Richardson's tone but whose budgets couldn't quite stretch to the Music Man Artist Series model released earlier in the year will find a lot to like about the RICHARDSON7. It has an alder body with a poplar veneer top, a roasted maple neck and a rosewood fretboard, is equipped with a neat six-saddle tremolo and has signature high-output Sterling By Music Man humbuckers with an onboard 12dB "push-push" volume boost and "push-push" coil-tap.

The RICHARDSON7 has a 25.5" scale, 24 medium jumbo frets, a 16" neck radius, a dual-action truss rod, and locking tuners. It also features custom-contoured lower horn to help you reach the high notes and fast, and the finish – which really is quite lovely – is Natural Poplar Burl Burst.

(Image credit: Sterling By Music Man)

“In my collaboration with Sterling by Music Man, we designed a guitar that fits my specific spec demands and technical needs while staying in a price point that’s still accessible to a wide range of musicians,” said Richardson in a statement. “After working on the model for quite some time, I’m excited to finally release my Sterling by Music Man guitar to the world.”

Price TBC. See Sterling By Music Man for more details.

For more gear news, rumours and predictions, check out our NAMM 2020 hub.