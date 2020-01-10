NAMM 2020: Relish Guitars makes pickup swapping a breeze with Trinity guitar

NAMM 2020: Swiss maker Relish has just unveiled its first solid body model; Trinity and it's offering the company's instant Pickup Swapping System that it introduced in 2018.

Produced in close cooperation with Cort iat its Surabaya, Indonesia facility, the company is aiming to make the system more affordable with Trinity. The Pickup Swapping System allows regular humbucker-sized pickups to be accessed from the back and plugged in and out with ease.

Relish use mounting frames with pre-soldered connecting points and strong magnets on both the frame and the Trinity's body to ensure the connection and strength.

(Image credit: Relish)

“We want to share the groundbreaking pickup swapping revolution with a larger part of the guitarist community,” says Silvan Kueng, Relish Co-Founder and CEO. “Over the past six years, we’ve developed and perfected a range of innovations in the fields of playability, sustainability and tonal versatility.

"With the launch of our instant Pickup Swapping System, we’ve received an overwhelming feedback from guitarists who loved the idea and the possibilities these new functionalities open up.

"But a Swiss-crafted high-end instrument was simply financially impossible for most. That’s why we developed the concept of Trinity. We wanted to share this groundbreaking innovation with a larger part of the guitarist community.”

The guitar is priced at $1699 and is the result of 12 months development by the Relish team in Switzerland. They sought out a production partner who could deliver their standards at this more accessible price for players.

The Trinity is available in three metallic finishes with a lightweight basswood body with two open slots from the back for the instant pickup access. A modern 'C'-shape Canadian Maple neck with a smooth satin finish and 24 medium-jumbo stainless steel frets .

For more info visit Relish.