NAMM 2020: Pearl adds 12 new finishes across its drum range

NAMM 2020: Pearl has introduced a 12 new finishes across its product line-up, from Export to Reference.

Among the dozen-strong line-up are additions to Reference, Reference Pure, Masters Maple Reserve, Masters Maple Complete, Session Studio Select, Decade Maple and Export.

Image 1 of 24 Pearl Reference: Turquoise Pearl (Image credit: Pearl) Image 2 of 24 Pearl Reference: Turquoise Pearl (Image credit: Pearl) Image 3 of 24 Pearl Reference Pure: Satin Rose Gold (Image credit: Pearl) Image 4 of 24 Pearl Reference Pure: Satin Rose Gold (Image credit: Pearl) Image 5 of 24 Pearl Reference Pure: Osiria Rose Stripe (Image credit: Pearl) Image 6 of 24 Pearl Reference Pure: Osiria Rose Stripe (Image credit: Pearl) Image 7 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Reserve: Light Amber (Image credit: Pearl) Image 8 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Reserve: Light Amber (Image credit: Pearl) Image 9 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Reserve: Red Burst Triband (Image credit: Pearl) Image 10 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Reserve: Red Burst Triband (Image credit: Pearl) Image 11 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Chrome Contrail (Image credit: Pearl) Image 12 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Chrome Contrail (Image credit: Pearl) Image 13 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Almond Red Stripe (Image credit: Pearl) Image 14 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Almond Red Stripe (Image credit: Pearl) Image 15 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Satin Sakura Coral (Image credit: Pearl) Image 16 of 24 Pearl Masters Maple Complete: Satin Sakura Coral (Image credit: Pearl) Image 17 of 24 Pearl Session Studio Select: Black Mirror Chrome (Image credit: Pearl) Image 18 of 24 Pearl Session Studio Select: Black Mirror Chrome (Image credit: Pearl) Image 19 of 24 Pearl Decade Maple: Satin Gold Meringue (Image credit: Pearl) Image 20 of 24 Pearl Decade Maple: Satin Gold Meringue (Image credit: Pearl) Image 21 of 24 Pearl Decade Maple in Deep Forest Burst (Image credit: Pearl) Image 22 of 24 Pearl Decade Maple in Deep Forest Burst (Image credit: Pearl) Image 23 of 24 Pearl Export in Matte White (Image credit: Pearl) Image 24 of 24 Pearl Export in Matte White (Image credit: Pearl)

The new finishes will be available this year as part of the stock finish options for their respective line.