NAMM 2020: Fano announces its most affordable guitars yet with Omnis Series

NAMM 2020: Fano has just launched its most affordable guitars yet with the Omnis Series. With models at $999 of Fano's popular shapes, it's a big step towards widening the appeal of the US brand to even more players.

The Omnis (latin for 'all' or 'everyone') Series consists includes the popular JM6 offset, SP6 and GF6, as well as the return of Fano's Mustang-style MG6. The specs include alder bodies, maple necks with satin back finishes and pau ferro fretboards.

Each guitar has three finish options and comes loaded with Fano’s custom designed and voiced pickups that feature on the company's Standard Series builds.

The models will ship in the Spring and we'll be taking a closer look on the Winter NAMM 2020 show floor as they make their debut.