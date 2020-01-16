NAMM 2020: D'Angelico launches new body shapes, Throwback jazz-era models and Premier Bob Weir signature Bedford

NAMM 2020: D'Angelico has been busy over the past year, as this year's NAMM sees the firm announcing a raft of new launches, including a more affordable 'Premier' take on the Bob Weir signature, a limited edition Deluxe Range, the new Mini DC semi-hollow and two new Excel Throwback models, which recall the firm's jazz-era heritage.

Premier Bob Weir Bedford

The Bob Weir signature model gets a more affordable interpretation in the firm's Premier Series (MSRP $999), with two Seymour Duncan Designed P-90s and a single-coil, with five-way pickup selection and a six-point vibrato.

Deluxe Range

The 'reimagined' Deluxe Series is a limited edition range – just 50 of each model will be produced – that uses upgraded components and premium tonewoods, plus new finishes. Most notable are the Atlantic single-cutaway, the double-cutaway solidbody Brighton, the offset Deluxe Ludlow and the overhauled semi-hollow Deluxe Bedford SH, which uses a combination of Seymour Duncan Five-Twos and SM-1b pickups.

The Mini DC

A new semi-hollow design for 2020, the Mini DC will land in both the Premier and Excel ranges. The Premier Mini DC has an MSRP of $799 and comes loaded with Seymour Duncan Designed humbuckers, while the Excel model (MSRP $1,799) features gold hardware, Grover Imperial tuners and USA Seymour Duncan 59s, which can be coil-split.

Excel Throwback Collection

The Throwbacks aim to channel the elaborate, characterful nature of D'Angelico's 1930s and 40s designs with two new archtop models. The EXL-1 Throwback (MSRP $1,999) is a retro take on the firm's flagship guitar, complete with a Seymour Duncan Johnny Smith mini-humbucker and fine features like full-fret mother of pearl inlays.

The Excel Style B Throwback (MSRP $1,999) is the real vintage-looker here, though. An archtop acoustic with a vintage jazz vibe, there's a scroll-style headstock (harking back to the 30s) and a slim-C neck profile.

Premier acoustics

There are five 'new for 2020' electro-acoustics in the Premier range, all with an MSRP of $499, including the Gramercy grand auditorium, Tammany OM, Bowery single-cutaway dreadnought, Lexington dreadnought and Fulton 12-string grand auditorium. All of the instruments have solid sitka spruce tops, mahogany necks and laminated mahogany back and sides.

There's also a corresponding 'LS' entry-level option for each new acoustic, which swap the sitka spruce tops for laminated mahogany and have an MSRP of $299.