NAMM 2020: 'Budget' Devin Townsend signature confirmed

NAMM 2020: Framus has revealed the most affordable Devin Townsend signature electric guitar yet.

The German firm is adding the Townsend-endorsed, mahogany-bodied Stormbender to its 'budget' Chinese-manufactured D-Series, and it's available in any colour you like, as long as you like a solid black high polish finish.

(Image credit: Warwick)

Other features include Fishman Fluence Devin Townsend Signature pickups, volume and tone controls with push-pull functionality, Framus machine heads, a Tune-o-matic bridge and black hardware

The precise price is actually yet to be confirmed, so we'll bring you more news ahead of the axe's projected Summer release.

In the meantime, for more info head over to Framus.

(Image credit: Warwick)