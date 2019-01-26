NAMM 2019: the Epiphone stand - in pictures

NAMM 2019: There's been a huge buzz around the return of the Gibson brand behemoth at this year's NAMM show and the excitement is extended to Epiphone, too.

Among the options on show at the stand this year are the new DC Pro (based on Gibson's classic 70s double-cut design) and a huge variety of attractive new signature offerings from the likes of Lzzy Hale, Vivian Campbell, Peter Frampton Jared James Nichols, Dave Rude and George Thorogood, to name a selection.

Browse the gallery to take a closer look around at some of the guitars and specs on offer this year from Epiphone.

