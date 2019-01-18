NAMM 2019: Neunaber announces ultra-versatile, “hyper-realistic” Neuron guitar preamp

NAMM 2019: Neunaber Audio has unveiled the Neuron preamp, which packs a speaker simulator, compressor, noise gate, presets and MIDI into a compact pedal format.

Promising an ultra-versatile, “hyper-realistic” set of tones, spanning cleans to distortion and everything in between, the Neuron boasts a multi-stage, dynamic gain architecture and tilt EQ to adapt tone to different setups without changing presets.

An onboard compressor constrains drive level, while up to six presets can be stored for recall via the onboard footswitch - up to 24 presets can be recalled using a MIDI controller.

And, of course, a speaker sim is included for going direct.

“Neuron is the culmination of years of research and development,” said company founder, Brian Neunaber.

“We studied the gain circuits of both tube and solid state pedals and amps to learn, not only how they sound good, but why. We developed new and unique algorithms to test our findings, then refined these algorithms based on what we learned.”

The Neuron is expected to ship in mid-February for $299. Head over to Neunaber Audio for more info.

