NAMM 2019: McDSP’s 6060 Module Collection puts more than 30 outboard-style processors in a plugin

NAMM 2019: You could spend a significant amount of time and money creating a modular effects setup in hardware… or you could buy McDSP’s 6060 Ultimate Module Collection plugin.

Promising “the largest collection of processing options of any module-based plugin available,” its 30-plus devices cover EQ, compression, saturation, distortion, specialised filtering, dynamic range expansion, gating, and more.

You can use up to six modules at a time, arranged in any order you like. They can be chopped and change by dragging and dropping from the module selector panel or using the pop-up menu on each module. You can also split any combination of modules into two separate signal paths for parallel processing.

Available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, you can buy the 6060 Module Collection now for $199. Find out more and grab a demo on the McDSP website.

