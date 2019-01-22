NAMM 2019: Lunastone touting their first ever non-analog pedal, Digital Delay

NAMM 2019: Lunastone, the Danish company best known for its strictly analog tube-like overdrive and boost circuits, has announced its first foray into the world of digital effects.

The functionally-monikered Digital Delay delay pedal is the company's first digital pedal and, true to Lunastone's ethos, it doesn't claim to reinvent delay processing. Instead, it aims to provide a stompbox that"simply sounds musical and offers a tone with great definition".

“Like many fellow guitarists, I had a TC-2290 in my live guitar rig back in the day,” says founder and head engineer Steen Grøntved. “It was a bit large and noisy, at least in my rig, but it certainly had ‘something’ that I have had a hard time trying to replace, even in modern creations.

"Somehow, it just sounded musical, but I can’t really put my finger on exactly what it is. It's probably the reason for why I have leaned towards analog delays for the past years, despite their obvious limitations.

"To create a digital delay that captures some of the analog magic has indeed been an idea that I have been kicking around for some time, and when Morten joined us, working on making that dream come true was a no-brainer.

"The Lunastone Dynamic Delay is built around an analog mix circuit to preserve the dynamics, gain warmth and softness, but combined with the obvious advantages you gain from digital delays, including longer delay time, tap tempo, as well as a special feature: a Dynamic Delay function that is dead easy to control."

Check out the videos below, head over to www.lunastonepedals.com for more info, and stay tuned to MusicRadar's NAMM coverage for our impressions from the Anaheim show floor.

Lunastone's Dynamic Delay will be available this summer for $249/€249.

