NAMM 2019: LR Baggs expands Align Series with new Chorus and Delay pedals

NAMM 2019: LR Baggs has announced two new additions to its Align Series of acoustic guitar pedals, the no-nonsense Chorus and Delay.

The Align Chorus features a Size control that blends two different chorus voicings - “like adding more instruments as the user increases the size”, says Baggs - while a tone control shapes the effected signal only.

Baggs looked to analogue and digital delays to dial in its Align Delay delay pedal, which boasts a tap tempo button (with external tap jack) and tone control.

The Align Series Chorus and Delay are available from February 2019 for $179 each. See LR Baggs for more info.