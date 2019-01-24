NAMM 2019: Laney launches new Black Country Customs pedals with SteelPark, Monolith and SecretPath

NAMM 2019: Laney has debuted three stompboxes from its new premium pedal brand Black Country Customs, including the SteelPark Boost/Overdrive, The Monolith Distortion and Secret Path Reverb.

Each pedal offers three different modes, toggled by the mini-switch in the centre of the four control knobs.

The SteelPark Boost

This takes the Dallas Arbiter style boost of the BCC's first pedal, the Tony Iommi signature TI Boost, and pairs it with two new modes. Laney says it is a tone stacker's delight and works particularly well when placed before of after any other gain pedals on your board.

The Monolith

An out 'n' out overdrive, with three modes, that the firm says will offer sounds ranging from jangle to big, classic rock tones. The pedal is designed to be responsive, even at lower gain levels.

The SecretPath

The Secret Path contains spring and plate reverbs, plus its namesake 'The Secret Path', which is a large hall sound described as a "deep, dark, mesmerising ambience". There are knobs for Pre Delay, Size, Tone and Volume, plus a toggleswitch for the three modes. There's also a stereo out, plus guitar and expression pedal inputs.

