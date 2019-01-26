NAMM 2019: Lâg Guitars' HyVibe 'smart' acoustics transform wood builds into Bluetooth speakers and multi-FX

NAMM 2019: Lâg Guitars has a new line of 'smart' acoustics, the Tramontane HyVibe series (THV). The guitars are equipped with (fellow French audio firm) HyVibe's vibration control system, which tunes and compensates the acoustic properties to the point at which the instrument can be amplified, incorporate onboard effects and looping and even act as a Bluetooth speaker - all without external wiring.

The HyVibe system works in conjunction with an app that syncs with the guitar and allows players to build effects banks, record themselves and even practice with other players over long distances with just a phone and the guitar.

Further controls are incorporated into the guitar's built in panel, which features a rotary knob, LED screen, fader and 8GB of flash storage. Onboard effects include a reverb, chorus, echo, distortion and pitch shifter, while Lâg is promising new effects will be rolled out down the line.

Check out the individual guitars below and see/hear the remarkable system in action on the video above.

Lâg THV10DCE

Featuring a Venetian cutaway, slim neck and brownwood fretboard, paired with a solid red cedar top and mahogany back/sides.

Lâg THV20DCE

Featuring a solid Engelmann spruce top, ovangkol back and sides and thin-profile neck.

Lâg THV30DCE

Featuring a bearclaw spruce top, bocote body and slim-beck profile with blackwood fretboard.

