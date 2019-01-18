NAMM 2019: Is MXR about to release a signature Green Day pedal?

NAMM 2019: It looks like MXR is about to release a signature Green Day pedal, based on the punk-rock heroes’ seminal Dookie album, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Our suspicions were aroused when GD frontman Billie Joe Armstrong posted the above picture on Instagram with the caption, “Anyone going to NAMM?”

Controls span output, gain, blend and tone, with a scoop button, leading us to assume it’s an overdrive, presumably based on that very album.

If we’re right, the pedal is most likely based on Billie’s modded Marshall Plexi 1959SLP reissue, affectionately known as ‘Pete’, which fuelled the guitarist’s tones during that era.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out...

