NAMM 2019: Guitar Pro's new 7.5 feature set debuts

NAMM 2019: Arobas Music will be demoing the latest version of its leading tab and notation software, Guitar Pro 7.5, at NAMM.

The update, which is free to GP7 users, includes new click-to-edit functionality, customizable MIDI imports, better track-tuning and more.

"We have definitely developed the best version of Guitar Pro to date," says Linda Resseguier of Arobas. "Our teams were able to analyze our users’ feedback shortly after the release of version 7 and thus bring fast improvements to ergonomics and audio rendering, as well as add new features that were in high demand."

Those new features in full, then, according to Arobas Music...

Score click to edit

You can now edit most of the elements of the score with a single click. When editing, it is now easier and faster to change the title, clef, key signature, tempo, sections, tuning, chords, and so on.

A new file browser

The new browser simply allows you to find all Guitar Pro files on your computer. An audio and visual preview lets you find your song rapidly. It is also possible to view your score’s instruments’ tracks one by one. The browser also offers immediate access to the mySongBook score library (on subscription) and to files purchased on the website. Access a new free "Tab of the Day" every day.

Improving the track-tuning window

The design of the tuning window has been completely redesigned. Customizing the tuning of your Guitar Pro 7.5 tracks string by string, changing the number of strings in your tablature, adding a capo to Guitar Pro is now a one-click process.

Customizable MIDI imports

Many options for importing MIDI files have been added to the import window, allowing you to get higher-quality Guitar Pro files: track merging, importing onto existing files, quantization, choice of notation and sound, preview, etc. On the editing side, you may now create tablatures for 9- and 10-string guitars.

With the drums view, you may also display the drum-kit components above each note head on your score preview. For those who like writing their drum tracks in tablature with MIDI numbers, these are detailed on the bottom part of the window so you can select them quickly without having to memorize MIDI numbers. The accuracy of the soundbanks for the strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and ukulele instrument families, has also been improved.

Guitar Pro 7.5 is compatible with Windows and macOS, and is available to trial or at €/$69,95 for the full version. Users of previous versions (versions 1 to 6) can upgrade for €/$34,95 only. Visit www.guitar-pro.com for more details.

