NAMM 2019: Fender unveils new signature Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass

NAMM 2019: Fender and Duff McKagan have teamed-up on a new signature bass that takes the Guns N' Roses man's '80s Jazz Bass Special model as its basis, blending it with the player-friendly features of his existing P Bass.

How? Well, like the original Jazz Bass Specials, it places a blend of Precision and Jazz Bass pickups on a Precision body. Here we're offered a combination of a Fender vintage-style Precision Bass split-coil pickup with a Seymour Duncan STKJ2B Jazz Bass bridge pickup, all of which is controlled by a Fender TBXTM (Treble/Bass Expander) setup.

Other features include a neck of quartersawn maple, with a rosewood fretboard and block inlays - including a '12' at the 12th fret - and Deluxe Jazz Bass Special headstock logo. The final characteristic flourishes include a Pure Vintage 70s bridge and a neck plate with McKagan's skull 'n' crossbones emblem.

The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass is expected to launch in March with an MSRP of £1,219.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––

NAMM 2019 - all the news

The dust is settling, but our ears are still ringing. You'll find all the stories that counted in our massive news hub. Below, enjoy our editors' findings as we regrouped at the end of the show.