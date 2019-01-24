NAMM 2019: Fender announces brown ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition

NAMM 2019: Fender has lifted the lid on a new hand-wired signature ’62 Princeton amp for Chris Stapleton, the Grammy-winning solo artist and songwriter artist behind the likes of Drink A Beer and Never Wanted Nothing More.

The 'brownface' '62 Princeton was known for its studio acumen, having been revamped by Fender after the 50s for use in lower-volume performance spaces, it proved ideal at practice room and recording volume.

The new ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition takes that much-loved hand-wired 6G2 circuit and recreates it, adding an Eminence 12" Special Design 'CS' speaker and an output tube-biased tremolo circuit.

The included Eminence 12" Special Design 'CS' speaker

The dark brown 'radio knobs', pine cabinet and textured brown vinyl mean the original's aesthetics have been faithfully recreated, though there is an engraved brass plate with Stapleton's signature placed on the rear panel.

The Fender ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition has an MSRP of £1,999.99 and is set to launch next month.

