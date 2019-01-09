NAMM 2019: EMG unveils signature pickups for Lars Frederiksen, David Ellefson, Frank Bello, Tom Araya and Prashant Aswani

PRESS RELEASE: The Lars Frederiksen passive humbucking set (LF-DMF) is a modern twist on an old school classic. The set is dressed with black chrome caps, double rows of adjustable poles and custom coil windings that make this set as unique as the rocker it was created for.

The LF-DMF set features a ceramic magnet bridge pickup for clean articulate highs and an Alnico 5 neck for a rhythmic mid-range with power. Each pickup features proprietary windings for their unique attributes. The pickups are encapsulated to keep microphonics at an absolute minimum. The stainless steel black chrome cap doesn’t interfere with the pickups inductance and prevents a muddy mid-range.

Double rows of adjustable pole pieces along with custom windings insure the best noise rejection that can be had from a passive pickup. The crushing combination of design and tone make this set look as lethal as it sounds. To quote Frederiksen- “I’ve been waiting a long time for something like this, and now I got it.”