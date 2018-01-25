NAMM 2018 first look video: Boss Katana Artist 100

NAMM 2018: Following the debut of its all-wireless Air amp, Boss has announced another, higher-end addition to its Katana line.

The Katana Artist 100 is the new flagship for the range, built in a semi-closed cabinet around a premium 12-inch Waza speaker, inspired by the benchmark 25-watt British stack speaker from the 1960s.

There are five selectable amp characters offering tones from organic vintage to modern high-gain sounds. Clean aims for natural and transparent, and Crunch offers more grit and response, while Lead has a wide gain range, pitching for versatility across a number of genres.

We got a run through of the new amp's features and capabilities at the Boss stand. Check out our video below.

Specification and features

• Professional 100-watt combo amp with enhanced tone and all the latest Katana features

• Tube Logic design approach produces class-defying power, authoritative punch, and cutting presence for any performing situation

• Robust analog class-AB power amp section delivers the authentic tone and highly musical response that Katana amps are noted for

• Custom Waza 12-inch speaker realizes classic British stack speaker tone and response with increased power handling capacity

• Newly designed cabinet with ultra-solid construction and semi-closed back for tight, focused tone with rich low end

• Five unique amp characters, custom-tuned for optimum performance with the Katana-Artist’s cabinet and Waza speaker

• Choose from 58 customizable BOSS effects and many effect routing configurations with BOSS Tone Studio editor software

• Eight Tone Setting memories for storing and recalling all amp and effect settings

• Power Control for achieving cranked-amp tone and dynamic response at low volumes

• Dedicated panel controls for Cabinet Resonance and Line Out Air Feel functions

• Effects loop with position, gain, and series/parallel operation configurable via BOSS Tone Studio

• Support for external control with optional footswitches (GA-FC, FS series) and MIDI

• Stage-ready patches for all music styles available at BOSS Tone Central