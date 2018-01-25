NAMM 2018: BeatMaker 3 for iPad is free - yes, free - for the next 4 days

NAMM 2018: It’s got to be the iOS music-making deal of the decade: Intua’s BeatMaker 3, the acclaimed iPad DAW, is free for the duration of the NAMM Show. It usually retails for £23.99/$24.99.

To be clear, this is the full version of BeatMaker 3 rather than a cutdown edition. There are no limitations at all, though you’ll still have to pay for the additional sound packs.

Intua is saying that it’s seeking to create a buzz around BeatMaker during NAMM, and we’re pretty confident that it’ll have plenty more users to look after by the time the show finishes on Sunday.

Of course, the only people who won’t be so pleased about all this are those who’ve already bought BeatMaker 3, but everyone else can go and grab it now from the Apple App Store.