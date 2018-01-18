NAMM 2018: Bass titan Marcus Miller's 'Little Marcus' amp head revealed

NAMM 2018: It's almost exactly a year since Markbass announced a collaboration with bass heavyweight Marcus Miller at last year's NAMM. Now, for 2018, the Italian bass specialist is ready to reveal the fruits of their partnership, the Little Marcus bass head.

As a renowned jazz composer, AAA session ace and sideman to the likes of Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis, virtuoso bassist Marcus Miller needs little introduction, while Markbass head honcho Marco De Virgiliis has an estimable track record in lightweight, portable, powerful and great sounding bass heads and cabinets. Virgiliis describes the joint development as "not just an endorsement but a dream come true".

The Little Marcus offers two EQs; EQ 1 is a fairly standard five-pot affair, while EQ2 harnesses all-new Old School and Millerizer filters. Old School tends towards vintage tone, as you'd expect, while the Millerizer 5-12 Hz band pass filter will find favour with the slap merchants amongst you.

Little Marcus is available now, RRP €675/£599.

Specification

INPUT: impedance 500 Kohm, max. voltage 9 Vpp

EFFECT RETURN: impedance 33 Kohm, max. voltage 10 Vpp

EQ1

ULTRALOW: Level ±16 dB (Freq. 65Hz)

LOW: Level ±16 dB (Freq. 180Hz)

MID: Level ±16 dB (Freq. 500 Hz)

HIGH MID: Level ±16 dB (Freq. 1.4 KHz)

HIGH: Level ±16 dB (Freq. 3.8 KHz)

EQ2

OLD SCHOOL: Variable LOW PASS From 20KHz to 200Hz

MILLERIZER: 5-12 KHz BAND PASS Filter (Level 0 /+10 dB)

OUTPUTS

LINE OUT: balanced XLR, max. voltage 20 Vpp

EFFECT SEND: unbalanced, max. voltage 20 Vpp (pre-EQ)

TUNER OUT: unbalanced, max. voltage 2 Vpp

SPEAKER OUT: speakon/1/4" combo

OTHER

WEIGHT: 5.29 lbs / 2.4 Kg

OUTPUT POWER: 500W RMS @ 4 ohms / 300W RMS @ 8 ohms

POWER REQUIREMENT: 100/120V; 230V; 240V - 50/60Hz (Voltage is factory preset according to region of sale)