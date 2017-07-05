Marcus Miller in-depth: Miles, Luther, gear, playing tips and more

Do you like direction, or do you prefer to put your own way of doing things onto a song?

"It depends. Sometimes you get a very detailed, carefully-written score to play, and that means you play what is written for you, because someone has taken the trouble to work out that score.

"It has notes for you that other notes from other musicians are going to lean on. You can tell right away if that’s how things are shaping up, and you fit in, because they’re not looking for your stamp today, they’re looking for your skill in finding their voice for their lines.

"Other days, you get an MD or a producer who says, ‘I really don’t know what I’m looking for here.’"

What do you do when that happens?

"You can suggest things, and play lines different ways, and together you work out what is going to sound best for the track.

"I know bass players who have put down bass-lines that are absolutely essential, memorable sounds on a track that has gone on to sell millions of copies – but because they didn’t get a composer credit, the main writer is getting royalty cheques 30 years on, and the bass player is still hustling around for the next gig.

"That never happened to me, I didn’t stay a studio player long enough for that situation to come up, and I started writing my own material when I was still a young guy."

I remember someone asking me ‘What’s more important, grooving or being able to play solo?’, and I said, ‘Who allowed you to make that decision?’

Should bassists work on their technical chops, or focus on pocket and groove?

"Do you ever ask a piano player, ‘Do you accompany or do you solo?’ It’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard.

"As a musician, you realise you have limitations and you have to accept those limitations. If you’re a guy who doesn’t have the technique to solo but you have the feeling to groove, stick to what you know.

"But as a young person, you should be aiming to be Paul Chambers. Groove your ass off. You can express yourself and then get back to grooving."

Do you personally have a preference for either of those roles?

"Playing groove is as hard as soloing. As a studio musician, I played with headphones on for 20 years, so I learned where the bass sits with the drums.

"I listen on such a detailed level to what makes it work and doesn’t work. It’s not just about playing on the beat: it’s about feeling the tempo, and knowing what should be in front, what should be behind and what should be played on – stuff that a lot of people would not recognise."

So how should bass players choose the right path?

"What kind of bass player do you want to be? For me, in the neighbourhood and musical environment I grew up in, you had to have a style.

"Nobody cared how fast you played: actually we laughed when a cat came in playing fast. ‘Oh, okay... you spend a lot of time by yourself don’t you?’

"You had to have an identity: you had to live with your instrument night and day, and that’s what I did."

Let’s talk gear. Do you have any advice about buying bass guitars?

"Again, it depends what sort of a bass player you want to be. The bass guitar has been evolving quickly over the last few years, and you can hear that the accent is often now on the ‘guitar’ part of the bass guitar, rather than the ‘bass’ part like it always was years ago.

"If you go on YouTube, you will see a lot of guys playing five- or six-string basses, playing solo. That’s cool if that is the direction you want to go in, but that’s not the sort of bass player I wanted to be when I started out."

How did you achieve the right tones back in the day?

The most important thing to me, is that when you hear me play, you know it’s me. You hear it, and you think that’s Marcus Miller. You may not like what I’m playing, but you still know it’s me

"If I needed a warm sound, I’d play closer to the neck and stick to the neck pickup. For fusion I’d stick to the bridge pickup. I started with flatwound strings in the mid-70s, then I tried roundwounds, followed by halfwounds.

"There were two types of studio musician – one was the guy who can sound like anybody, and he works for every situation, and the other guy sounds like himself and makes that work in all situations. I began to evolve into the second example.

"I’ve done sessions for the likes of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey where you wouldn’t know it was me. They called me because they knew how I sounded. People stopped calling me to sound like everybody: instead, they called me to sound like me.

"The most important thing to me, is that when you hear me play, you know it’s me. You hear it, and you think that’s Marcus Miller. You may not like what I’m playing, but you still know it’s me."

Was a less defined sound the norm back then?

"Back then, a player would be on the lookout for a bass with a real good boomy bottom-end sound, because he would be looking to be the floor of the sound for the band he was in, or looking to get with.

"In that case, you don’t want a five- or six-string bass with loads of high-end frequency, because it won’t suit the purpose you’re buying it for.

"Check out a good low-end sound with lots of articulation, that’s very important as well. There are plenty of really good manufacturers out there now."

Do you play extended-range basses?

"There are a lot of fabulous musicians out there who like the high frequencies, and they go for the five- and six-string models.

"I have a Marcus Miller Signature five-string, and a six-string, and I play them, but I’m concerned with where my musical voice is, and a four-string bass guitar is the instrument I’ve been playing all my life as a musician.

"I believe your voice is more important than your range. If I need extra notes, I just do what we all used to do, and detune that E string."

Tell us about the preamps you’ve used over the years.

"The first one I ever got was made by a company called Stars Guitars, and I used that one until it blew up on me one day. Then I bought a Bartolini.

"Really, all the preamp allows you to do is to mix your own sound the way the engineer would, if he knew exactly how to get the sound you want. You can adjust the bass and the middle and the top end of the sound.

"Now although I do recommend a good middle sound for the bass, my own signature sound which I’m recognised for is a little different – I have the bass and top ends boosted, and the middle is pushed back a little bit.

"That accentuates the brightness at the top and the solid sound at the bottom, and that’s how I like my bass to sound."

What was your input into the signature Fender that you played for many years?

"My input consisted of handing my Jazz over to Fender in Japan. They asked if they could have it for a week, so I gave it to them and then measured it every way to Sunday, and documented every single thing about it, and made a prototype.

"I played that, and we did some tweaking between us, and got it sounding how I wanted it to sound. They got it so good: I could pick one up anywhere in the world and play a gig with it, no problem."

Is it true you haven’t changed the pickups on your original Jazz bass since 1977?

"Man, I ain’t messed with anything! You hear guys saying, I just put some new pickups in, and the sound is so fine… and I can’t hear the difference! You must remember this: what sounds good in the music store may not sound anything like that good on stage or in a studio.

"You get that high ringing tone, which sounds so fine in the store, and you get on stage, and the cymbals will eat that right up in front of you. And the opposite applies: a good mid-range sound which honks at you in the store and sounds terrible will give you nice balance on stage with a band around it."

I watch modern players, and they play with just their hands, not using their ears.

What effects do you use?

"I like things simple onstage. I have a bunch of pedals, but they’re just for fun, really. I use a delay once in a while, and a distortion, but the main sound is direct, bypassing the amp, and then the engineer mics the amp separately, and mixes the two. That gives a nice raw edge to that live sound."

What’s your take on instructional films for bass?

"No-one has good ears any more, man! I’ve still not made an instructional video, because I’m uneasy about someone watching what I do and copying me visually.

"That doesn’t teach you the right way at all. When I learned the sound, two or four bars at a time, that made my ears real sharp, and that matters to me even today.

"I can hear something once and play it right back to you as accurately as I can repeat back a sentence you just said to me."

Sounds like something all of us can learn from.

"I watch modern players, and they play with just their hands, not using their ears. They hope their hands will give them a good solo.

"Me, I know exactly what I’m going to play before I play it. I know Stanley does, and I know Jaco did too. What I did when I learned a piece, was to play it so I understood it properly. I still do that now.

"I may not be excited musically by a lot of what I hear, but there are always things to be learned – so never isolate yourself from any music. Listen to anything and everything, and learn that way."

Has your playing changed over the years?

"As a player, I’m always trying to grow. I might focus on one aspect, but I try not to make that the main thing. I have to write songs.

"Kids focus on technique, but it’s my job to make them grow up. Yes, technique is cool – but it has to have a purpose.

"I once took my kid to a basketball camp with Michael Jordan: we were all hanging out and this one kid was dribbling the ball. He was amazing, he was bouncing the ball off his knees, and then I saw him in a game and that’s all he was doing.

"He had no idea how to use that dribbling to advance the game, and I tried to point that out to my kid. Music is the same thing. Live your life, and have your heart broken – but learn to create excitement when excitement is necessary, and let the music guide you.

"I tell everybody, if you’re gonna add something, make sure it helps the music."

Let’s sum up, Marcus. What’s your last word on bass?

"My advice is, work out what you are mostly likely to play, and get a bass that works in that style and genre.

"And yes, you have to have a bass that appeals to you visually, otherwise you’re not going to want to pick it up every day – but don’t forget, people hire you for the way you sound, not the way you look. You’re a musician, not a model!"

