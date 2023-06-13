Radiohead’s OK Computer painstakingly recreated using a slew of N64-derived classics

An evidently time-rich YouTuber has unleashed a full N64 SoundFont reworking of Radiohead’s OK Computer, expanding the Super Mario Odyssey palette they’d deployed to such good effect on an earlier recreation of the band's In Rainbows.

Audio oddysey (Image credit: on4word/YouTube) A Radiohead fan has recreated the whole In Rainbows album using sounds from Mario 64

Now, for OK Nintendo 64, On4word has captured a choice selection of N64 classics to deploy across his track-by-track recreation of the band’s landmark 3rd album.

For the uninitiated, the SoundFont format was originally developed by E-MU and Creative Labs back in the ‘90s, leaning on the latter’s then-popular Sound Blaster PCI soundcards, and enabled users to build instruments using their own custom samples.

In this case, On4word has distilled the audio essence of Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Banjo Kazooie, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Zelda: Majora's Mask, Goldeneye 007, Banjo Tooie, Yoshi's Story and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. The results are impressively Proustian, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Sadly OK Nintendo 64 is not available in cartridge format, but you can download the full album, including extras, for free, or support On4word’s idiosyncratic work via the ‘pay what you want’ fundraising model that Radiohead themselves pioneered for the original In Rainbows release.

Visit On4word's OK Nintendo 64 Bandcamp page here.