Mysterious Black Sabbath Paranoid-era live album quietly surfaces on Spotify

This is a bit of a strange one – Google 'Black Sabbath Nuit Noire' and little to no info comes up, and yet a live album with that title has surfaced on Spotify and YouTube.

It seems to be an official release – Sabbath's YouTube has posted songs from it – and we know it's 1970 Paranoid-era because the songs are all taken from that album and their self-titled debut. A nine-song tour de force including War Pigs, Iron Man, NIB and Paranoid. There are no listings for a physical release that we can find.

The track order doesn't match any of the previously released 1970 live albums we can find either – like Live At Fillmore West, Paris (shown below) and Montreux.

It's unexpected but most welcome – and it sounds great. We're going to enjoy it!

We've contacted Black Sabbath's representatives for further confirmation and will update you as soon as we have it. In the meantime, you can check the album out below.