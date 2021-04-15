Music Venue Trust calling for music fans to complete short survey ahead of return to live shows

The Music Venue Trust are calling for music fans to take part in a short survey to have input and help the UK's live music industry plan for the safe return of gigs.

The survey closes on 20 April and you can complete it here – it only takes a few minutes.

“We are so close to bringing back grassroots live music safely, please give us two minutes of your time so we can build the tools to get it done.”

"The survey will gather important information about audience habits pre- & post- COVID that will be used to aid the sector to reopen every venue safely," says the charity. The data will then be used to “help the live entertainment sector plan its recovery and hopefully get back to normal as quick as possible”.

“We’ve spent the last 13 months on the campaign to reopen every venue safely and have had tremendous support from the public,” said Music Venue Trust’s CEO Mark Davyd. “We are entering what we hope will be the final phases of that campaign now. There is some work to do on our Red List Save Our Venues campaign to ensure that every venue has received the support it needs to prevent permanent closure and gets the chance to reopen, but we really need to understand exactly what it is that audiences want, expect, and need to see so they will feel safe and confident to return.”

“The survey gives everyone that loves live music the chance to tell us how they feel, what measures would encourage them to return and what might make them reluctant," Davyd continued. "It’s absolutely vital that everyone who wants live music back takes part so we can clearly understand what venues need to do and support them to do it.

Complete the survey here.