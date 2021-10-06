Music Nomad's GOMAD Gear Bag is designed for guitarists

It's good to see Music Nomad recognising that guitarists often have to haul about a lot of extra gear to gigs, rehearsals and recording sessions that aren't guitars and amps. Its new GOMAD Guitarist Gear Bag with backpack straps is designed for backstage and onstage organisation for fast storage and retrieval when you're under pressure.

The GOMAD bag offers two "large and sturdy" stacked compartments with this in mind, with 36 litres of total storage. There's also 15 sidewall compartments, and straps are included store your work mat, guitar stand and cables.

(Image credit: Music Nomad)

The bag's rugged and weather-resistant exterior features 1200D recycled polyester (rPET) made from recycled water bottles.

The GOMAD Gear Bag features high quality external zippers, 1/2” padded construction on all sides to protect your gear, with thick air mesh comfort shoulder and hand straps for comfort.

“While most players just use an old backpack or duffel bag, it's hard to organise and store all your gear," says Rand Rognlien, CEO of Music Nomad. “After many prototype designs and feedback from guitarists and touring guitar techs, the GOMAD was made for the guitar player on the go,.”

The GOMAD Guitarist Gear Bag is $189.99. More info at Music Nomad