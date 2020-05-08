Muse's Matt Bellamy releases solo song Tomorrow's World

As well as readying the release of his latest signature model with Manson Guitar Works (the company he also now owns), Matt Bellamy has recorded his second solo single – the haunting Tomorrow's World.

There's not a guitar in sight here though. Starting with a haunting piano line, the song builds with cinematic orchestral accompaniment.

“This song captures my mood and feelings whilst in lockdown," says Bellamy. "I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future. The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now.

"It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds. “

Bellamy's dog even makes a cameo in the lyric video Bellamy has made for the song on his phone – what more can we ask for?

Tomorrow's World is available now via the usual digital outlets. Is this the start of more solo action from Bellamy? We just don't know… but if you want a reminder of his first solo outing from last year's Game Of Thrones soundtrack, check it out below.