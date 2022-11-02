MOTU expands the M series with M6 USB-C audio interface

MOTU have announced the release of the M6, a new USB-C bus-powered audio interface for Mac, Windows and iOS.

The M6 bolsters an M Series lineup that includes the M2 and M4, the manufacturer's debut entry-level interfaces. In terms of I/O, the M6 is equipped with four mic/line guitar inputs with individual preamp gain, along with two additional 1/4-inch analogue inputs.

All inputs can be directly monitored, and the M6 has four 1/4-inch balanced analogue outputs, two headphone outputs with independent volume, and MIDI I/O. The interface is also equipped with "loopback" driver channels for capturing audio from your computer, a highly useful feature for podcasters and live-streamers, or those looking to quickly sample audio from a web browser or streaming service.

The M6 makes use of the same 192kHz/24-bit ESS Sabre32 Ultra™ converters as its younger brothers (and some more expensive MOTU gear) and reportedly delivers 120dB of dynamic range from its main outputs. The interface also benefits from full-colour LCD level meters for all ins and outs, and is equipped with an A/B monitor switch for comparing mix output on two different sets of studio monitors, a feature not found on many entry-level interfaces in this price range.

The M6 comes bundled with Ableton Live Lite 11 and MOTU Performer Lite, making it easy to get started recording straight away. It'll set you back $399.95, and it's available now.

Find out more on MOTU's website.

(Image credit: MOTU)