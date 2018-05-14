Moog’s Grandmother is an all-analogue semi-modular synth with a retro vibe

It might not be on the Moog website yet, but multiple retailers have confirmed that the company has a new synth known as the Grandmother on the way.

This special edition instrument is set to be unveiled at Moogfest later this week, and has an all-analogue, semi-modular architecture. The Grandmother has been designed to encourage hands-on tweaking: there are no presets or recall, so what you see on the front panel is what you get.

Because the synth is semi-modular it’ll make sounds right away, but those who want to start exploring can make use of the 41 individual patch points that will override the internal wiring. The Grandmother can also be hooked up to other Moog synths and Eurorack gear and used as part of a larger system.

Sound generation starts with the two analogue oscillators, each of which offers selectable triangle, sawtooth, square and pulse waveforms, while the analogue LFO can also act as a third oscillator. Naturally, a Moog Ladder filter is onboard, as is an analogue ADSR envelope generator.

Other highlights include an analogue spring reverb tank that can process both internal and external sounds, a built-in arpeggiator and an onboard sequencer.

Expect full details to be confirmed soon - in the meantime, check out the video above that comes via Guitar Center. Word has it that the Grandmother will cost $899.

Moog Grandmother features