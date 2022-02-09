New Moog documentary series profiles the Giants of electronic music

“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants,” wrote Sir Isaac Newton, and the same could be said by today’s electronic musicians. We can only do what we do now because of the greats who came before us, and Moog Music is now exploring the ‘Giants’ of electronic music in a documentary series of that name.

Each of the five 15-25 minute episodes will profile a different innovative and inspirational figure, starting with Herb Deutsch, the co-inventor of the Moog synthesizer. Deutsch worked alongside Bob Moog for many years, and the release of the documentary coincides with his 90th birthday.

Future episodes will feature the likes of early modular synthesizer adopter Bernie Krause, modular synthesis legend Suzanne Ciani, and Mute Records founder Daniel Miller, all of whom will share their thoughts on how electronic music has developed and reflect on their place in its history.