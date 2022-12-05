This is how the avant-garde ‘Moog dancers’ interpreted the sound of analogue synths back in 1971

How do you express the sounds of an early analogue synthesizer via the medium of interpretive dance? Turns out we got the answer way back in 1971, when the so-called ‘Moog Dancers’ appeared on the UK’s ATV network.

For anyone who believes that the early ‘70s wasn’t a particularly progressive time, this is well worth a watch. The dance aired three years after the release of Switched-On Bach, the Wendy Carlos album that’s widely credited with helping to bring the sound of synthesizers into the mainstream and sparked a surge of interest in their capabilities, and is sonically and visually experimental to say the least.

As the poster, Are Sounds Electrik (opens in new tab), reminds us, the clip takes us back to a time “when dancing to a modulating Moog Synthesizer was considered new, fresh and avant-garde.”

We also wonder if the performance might have had a lasting legacy - check out Michel Gondry’s video for Daft Punk’s Around The World (released in 1997) below and decide for yourself whether it could have been an influence…