Mooer unveils ultra-affordable polyphonic Tender Octaver MkII mini pedal

Mooer has revived its Tender Octaver mini pedal with a MkII version, which adds three new algorithms and analogue dry-through signal.

A Fat algorithm provides a big bass lower octave and softer upper voicing; Tight focuses the lower octave and provides a sharper upper-octave bite; while Swell offers automatic volume swelling of harmony voices.

Elsewhere, independent sub, upper and dry controls dial in the tones, while true bypass switching is also onboard.

The Tender Octaver MkII is available soon for $99 - head over to Mooer Audio for more.