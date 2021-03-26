Moby aims for “simplicity and vulnerability” as he announces Reprise, an acoustic and orchestral album that re-imagines tracks from his 30-year career

Moby has announced a new album, Reprise, which comprises acoustic and orchestral versions of some of his most famous songs.

The album has been put together in collaboration with the Budapest Art Orchestra, and includes re-imagined versions of Go, Moby’s breakthrough hit, and the ubiquitous Natural Blues and Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? Both of these songs were originally powered by samples, and come from Moby’s 1999 mega-selling-album, Play.

The new record features a diverse cast of guest performers that includes Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Darlingside, Gregory Porter, Jim James, Kris Kristofferson, Luna Li, Mark Lanegan, Mindy Jones, Nataly Dawn, Skylar Grey and Vikingur Ólafsson.

Discussing his motivation for recording Reprise, Moby said: “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion. To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening.”

On his choice of instrumentation, Moby explains: “I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”