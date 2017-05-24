MMO-3 is teeing itself up to be the ideal drone synth

Nozoïd has announced its latest synthesizer, the MMO-3. It’s digital, semi-modular, monophonic and, according to the makers, perfect for creating fat drones, glitchy electronic patterns or percussive noise.

The monosynth is built around various types of modulation synthesis (AM, FM, PM, WS) and while this synthesizer is mostly dedicated to atonal sound generation, MMO-3 also offers rich and complex timbre control.

Following on from the previously released OCS-2, the MMO-3 comes in a similar chassis, but with even more modulation control. The biggest difference is the inclusion of three LFOs and a joystick to mix modulation sources.

30 control knobs

FM, AM, PM and Wave Shaping modulation

3 LFOs with complex waveform

1 ADSR

1 MIX (3 channels, stereo)

1 dual VCA

1 dual distortion

A very powerful digital connection matrix to control oscillator modulations

2 octaves keyboard with portamento

1 Stereo audio line IN

1 Stereo audio line OUT

1 MIDI input (note / velocity / pitch wheel / control change)

1 analogue CV IN and 1 GATE IN

The MMO-3 is available now for €499. More information (and there’s rather a lot of it) can be found on the Nozoïd website.