OCS-2 is a virtual analogue Eurorack monosynth powered by Arduino

The One Chip Synth OCS-2 is an analogue modelling, two-oscillator synth powered by an Arduino Due chipset.

Created by artist and developer Cyrille Henry, the OCS-2 features two VCOs, each with 15 waveforms. The monosynth is either sold in stripped Eurorack form or as a standalone wooden-cased version, both of which are available with either deluxe or standard knob options.

The OCS-2 features both a light sensor for gesture control and a very compact two-octave keyboard, which at the flick of a switch offers control of menu options.

As the synth is built around the Arduino Due platform, it will be completely hackable, and there is also the possibility of software updates from Cyrille himself.

The unit is currently sold out, but Cyrille is taking orders for the next batch, so if you want to get your hands on one, check out the OCS-2 website.

Features include