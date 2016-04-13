OCS-2 is a virtual analogue Eurorack monosynth powered by Arduino

The One Chip Synth OCS-2 is an analogue modelling, two-oscillator synth powered by an Arduino Due chipset.
Created by artist and developer Cyrille Henry, the OCS-2 features two VCOs, each with 15 waveforms. The monosynth is either sold in stripped Eurorack form or as a standalone wooden-cased version, both of which are available with either deluxe or standard knob options.
The OCS-2 features both a light sensor for gesture control and a very compact two-octave keyboard, which at the flick of a switch offers control of menu options.
As the synth is built around the Arduino Due platform, it will be completely hackable, and there is also the possibility of software updates from Cyrille himself.
The unit is currently sold out, but Cyrille is taking orders for the next batch, so if you want to get your hands on one, check out the OCS-2 website.
Features include
- 2 VCO providing 15 different waveform
- 1 VCF (multi-mode, including a 24db/Octave low pass resonant filter)
- 1 VCA
- 1 ADSR
- 3 LFO (2 with configurable waveform, 1 with CV frequency control)
- 1 custom CV GENERATOR with 4 different algorithms (Attack Release, dual LFO, Random, Non Linear)
- 1 audio effects processor with 4 different effect (Distortion, delay, bitcrush, waveshaper)
- 1 ring modulator
- 1 CV controlled MIX (for VCO1 and VCO2)
- 2 octaves keyboard with portamento
- 1 digital matrix to connect CV to modulation fader
- 1 Stereo line-IN with envelope follower and gate control
- 1 MIDI input (note / velocity / pitch wheel / modulation wheel / control change)
- 3 analog CV IN and 1 GATE IN
- 1 light sensor