Mike Portnoy talks feel over technique, the 12 Step Suite and why he’ll still be playing at 80

Are you involved in writing with Neal?

“We’ve added the word band to the name starting from the album before this one. We’ve transitioned from Neal’s solo albums that I used to do into a fully-fledged collaborative band. We have a strong line up with every person at the top of their game. We’re all very creative people.

|Once we all started working together on tour in 2014 or so Neal decided this would be an amazing band to incorporate everybody’s creativity. These last two albums were completely collaborative efforts; we wrote together, we split up the vocals, it has evolved into an amazing band.”

Is it difficult to remain fresh when working with someone in three different bands?

“People ask how I can be in three bands with the same guy and how do we differentiate one from the other. But, they’re all different creative processes. We have different line-ups with different chemistry in each band. We go in different places with different people and they each create a different environment for us.”

...it’s not the drums, it’s the drummer. I can be just as effective on a five-piece kit as I can be on a 25-piece kit.

Do you have distinct differing drumming outlooks and approaches for each project?

“First and foremost, I always play for the song and for the music. That goes across the board. I need to serve the style that I am working in. With mine and Neal’s bands we’re working in three different genres with a lot of crossing the lines and a lot of separation.

"With the Neal Morse Band we’re doing progressive music with a harder edge, it’s a little more in Dream Theater territory for me. Flying Colors is a little more poppy, it’s more Radiohead, Muse and Coldplay territory so I approach that drumming in a different way.

"Transatlantic is more old-school classic rock and prog in the vein of Genesis and Yes. In each case I have to morph to the situation. I have to be a chameleon. It’s not only in terms of drumming and the way I approach writing drum parts, it is also my role within the band that has to change.

"The role I play in the Winery Dogs is different to the role I play in Transatlantic. With everything I have done since leaving Dream Theater six years ago I play different roles. The Winery Dogs is a collaborative team and then there’s something like being a hired gun just playing drums in Twisted Sister. Then in some bands I am the leader and I run the ship.”

Is there much crossover in terms of gear between projects or do you have different kits for each?

“I have to evolve my kit the same way that I evolve my role. I have to do what is right for the music. At this stage I have broken it down to three levels of kits; small, medium and large.

"I usually use the large kits for the more metal things like Metal Allegiance and Twisted Sister. The medium kit is for more of my prog-y things like most of the things I do with Neal Morse. With Neal I will usually use a single bass drum and three rack toms. I’ve also been enjoying using a small kit as well.

"When I first came out with the Winery Dogs I had a Bonham set-up. That was such a departure from the huge kits that I had become known for. It was really enjoyable.

"There were a lot of sceptics out there that wrote me off in Dream Theater saying, ‘Oh, he’s just playing giant kits to show off.’ Winery Dogs was a reaction to that mentality, I wanted to show people that it’s not the drums, it’s the drummer. I can be just as effective on a five-piece kit as I can be on a 25-piece kit.”

Not to be brash, but I have won every drummer award on earth that there is to possibly win. At this point, I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, including myself.

Does it require a different mindset when sitting behind a one-up, two-down kit as opposed to a sea of toms?

“It’s a different mindset but it’s not a challenge. You can put me in front of any kit and it is a fun thing to have to adapt. It inspires me to try different things. I like that.

"One of the things I have really enjoyed since leaving Dream Theater is the variety. Each of the bands that I play with and all the people I work with are very different from each other and all of the kits that I am using are very different from each other. That is inspiring and it allows me to always try new things.”

With so many projects to juggle is it difficult to not repeat yourself and overuse go-to beats and fills?

“I think that is something I am guilty of, to be honest. I have my style, I have my fills, I have my sound.

"I think that is a good thing in a lot of respects. I like that I can do a full-on thrash Metal Allegiance album and then I can do Flying Colors full-on pop and you can still tell it is Mike Portnoy playing drums.

"That is a good thing to have a style and a personality.”

The concept of time off for you seems bizarre, but if you had a month off is there anything you’d like to sit behind the kit and work on?

“The last thing I want to do when I get home is play drums. I have maybe eight different kits set up in my house. I have one of my Siamese Monster kits set up in my office.

"My house is filled with kits, it’s like a drum museum. But when I get home I don’t want to sit behind the drums, I’d rather sit by the pool with my dogs. That’s probably not the greatest thing to admit in a drum magazine but it is my reality.

"I’m not the sort of drummer at this point who practices and needs to learn more. I will be 50 years old tomorrow and I know who I am, I am very comfortable in my own skin.

“Not to be brash, but I have won every drummer award on earth that there is to possibly win. At this point, I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, including myself.

"I know my capabilities but I am also incredibly aware of my limitations. I see young drummers today, including my own son, who do things that I absolutely can’t do, things that I’m physically not capable of.

"There’s part of me that could think I will go home and shed for 12 hours a day and learn all of these things, but to be honest with you at this stage in my life I have other things in my life that I would rather spend that time doing.

"I spend so much of my time as it is behind the drums on tour and in the studios with my 87 different bands. When I get home I went to kick back with my family and sit down and watch Fargo and Twin Peaks.

"Let the Virgil Donatis of this world do their thing and for better or worse I am Mike Portnoy, I am who I am and I am very comfortable with that.”