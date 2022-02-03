Midique’s Kontrl9 looks classier than your average DAW control surface

If your plastic MIDI controller isn’t quite cutting it for you, Midique has an alternative for you in the rather lovely looking shape of the Kntrl9.

Made in Berlin from oak and aluminium, this eschews the flashing lights and large displays of many of its rivals in favour of a minimalist design that provides 27 knobs, nine faders and nine LED indicators.

The knobs are made from stainless steel, and promise a “great sense of space” and haptics so that you can make precise adjustments. They’re also said to be sturdy enough that you won’t have to worry about them getting knocked.

The Kntrl9 can hook up to your hardware and software via USB or a standard MIDI Out port, and can be used with whatever you like. The mixer-style layout indicates that it could be particularly useful as a DAW controller, and a MIDI remote script for Ableton Live comes supplied. Here, the LEDs correspond to the track colour in your DAW.

When it comes to sustainability, Midique says that care is taken to ensure that the oak comes from “well-managed” sources and that, when possible, recycled wood is used. And because there’s next to no plastic involved in its construction, we’re assured that the Kntrl9 is as sturdy as it looks.