Midihub is a standalone box that could change the way you route and process your MIDI data

It might look like a standard MIDI interface, but Midihub is far more than a standard I/O box. In fact, it’s a full-on MIDI processor and router.

We should say that the device can operate as a standard 4-in/4-out MIDI interface (it also has a USB port for power and/or computer communication) but the real magic happens when you fire up the MIDIhub editor on your computer.

This enables you to connect ‘pipes’ - these can be thought of as MIDI effects - that enable you to apply complex and creative processing to your MIDI data. These range from simple CC filters to an arpeggiator and a note dispatcher. You can also use MIDIhub as a merger, splitter, transformer, router, randomiser, transposer, micro tuner and master clock - the options are vast.

What’s more, your favourite processing setups can be saved as presets in the Midihub’s internal memory. This means that you can use MIDIhub standalone, without the need for a computer.

Pre-orders for the Midihub kick off today, with the cheapest option getting you a unit in January 2020 for €98. Only 25 can be purchased at this price, though; if you miss out on that deal, other options are available.