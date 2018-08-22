Microsoft Surface Dial owners rejoice, the Elephant app turns your unused knob into a MIDI controller

HI! computer has announced the release of its latest app, Elephant, which will turn your Surface Dial into a MIDI controller.

The developer spotted a gap in what the Microsoft’s high-end hardware peripheral could bring for music producers and so sought to address its shortcomings with full MIDI control of your DAW and plugins.

No MIDI-mapping is required, so it’s just a simple case of clicking and holding your mouse over the desired control and the Surface Dial will control that particular parameter.

You will need Windows 10 Falls Creator, or newer and (obviously) a Surface Dial unit for the job.