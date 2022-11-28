Metallica release new song Lux Æterna, confirm album 72 Seasons and tour

By Rob Laing
published

A three-and-a-half minute NWOBHM-flavoured cracker

Metallica
(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

Metallica are back – and they can prove it with new song Lux Æterna and the announcement of new album 72 Seasons. 

The new single is a straight-ahead old school metal track in the style of the metal titans' NWOBHM British heroes rather than proggy Metallica. In three and a half minutes it doesn't outstay it's welcome with James Hetfield on fine raspy form and Kirk Hammett turning in one his the better ripping solos of recent times. 

The album 72 Seasons will follow on 14 April next year with the following tracklisting:

72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown Of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room Of Mirrors
Inamorata

Metallica

(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

The band have also announced every tour date they'll play for the next couple of years – including dates with the lineup of Pantera that features Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. 

The 'No Repeat Weekend' dates will see them play two consecutive shows in a venue with two completely different sets and, of course, no songs repeated between the two. 

 

April 2023
Thur 27th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat 29th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

May 2023
Wed 17th - Paris FR, Stade de France*       
Fri 19th - Paris FR, Stade de France
Fri  26th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
Sun 28th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

June 2023
Fri 16th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**
Sun 18th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium

August 2023
Fri 4th - East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium
Sun 6th - East Rutherford, NJ    MetLife Stadium
Fri 11th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Sun 13th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Fri 18th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun 20th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Fri 25th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun 27th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

September 2023
Fri 1st - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
Sun 3rd - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

November 2023
Fri 3rd - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sun 5th - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Fri 10th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Sun 12th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field

METALLICA

(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)



May 2024
Fri 24th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion
Sun 26th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion

June 2024
Fri 7th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Sun 9th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Fri 14th - Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
Sun 16th - Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium

July 2024
Fri 5th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Sun 7th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Fri 12th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sun 14th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

August 2024

Fri 2nd - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024

Sun 1st - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris **Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

