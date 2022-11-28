Metallica release new song Lux Æterna, confirm album 72 Seasons and tour

Metallica are back – and they can prove it with new song Lux Æterna and the announcement of new album 72 Seasons.

The new single is a straight-ahead old school metal track in the style of the metal titans' NWOBHM British heroes rather than proggy Metallica. In three and a half minutes it doesn't outstay it's welcome with James Hetfield on fine raspy form and Kirk Hammett turning in one his the better ripping solos of recent times.

The album 72 Seasons will follow on 14 April next year with the following tracklisting:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown Of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room Of Mirrors

Inamorata

(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)

The band have also announced every tour date they'll play for the next couple of years – including dates with the lineup of Pantera that features Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

The 'No Repeat Weekend' dates will see them play two consecutive shows in a venue with two completely different sets and, of course, no songs repeated between the two.

April 2023

Thur 27th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat 29th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena



May 2023

Wed 17th - Paris FR, Stade de France*

Fri 19th - Paris FR, Stade de France

Fri 26th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion

Sun 28th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion



June 2023

Fri 16th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**

Sun 18th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium



August 2023

Fri 4th - East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Sun 6th - East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Fri 11th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Sun 13th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique

Fri 18th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Sun 20th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Fri 25th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium

Sun 27th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium



September 2023

Fri 1st - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

Sun 3rd - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium



November 2023

Fri 3rd - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Sun 5th - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Fri 10th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field

Sun 12th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field

(Image credit: Tim Saccenti)





May 2024

Fri 24th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion

Sun 26th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion



June 2024

Fri 7th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Sun 9th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium

Fri 14th - Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium

Sun 16th - Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium



July 2024

Fri 5th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Sun 7th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy

Fri 12th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sun 14th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano



August 2024

Fri 2nd - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sun 4th - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

Fri 9th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Sun 11th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Fri 16th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Sun 18th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Fri 23rd - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Sun 25th - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Fri 30th - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

September 2024

Sun 1st - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

Fri 20th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 22nd - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol

Fri 27th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***

Sun 29th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol



Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris **Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg



Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City