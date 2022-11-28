Metallica release new song Lux Æterna, confirm album 72 Seasons and tour

Metallica are back – and they can prove it with new song Lux Æterna and the announcement of new album 72 Seasons.
The new single is a straight-ahead old school metal track in the style of the metal titans' NWOBHM British heroes rather than proggy Metallica. In three and a half minutes it doesn't outstay it's welcome with James Hetfield on fine raspy form and Kirk Hammett turning in one his the better ripping solos of recent times.
Cyber Monday music deals 2022: the best deals and sales still running today
The album 72 Seasons will follow on 14 April next year with the following tracklisting:
72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown Of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room Of Mirrors
Inamorata
The band have also announced every tour date they'll play for the next couple of years – including dates with the lineup of Pantera that features Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.
The 'No Repeat Weekend' dates will see them play two consecutive shows in a venue with two completely different sets and, of course, no songs repeated between the two.
April 2023
Thur 27th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat 29th - Amsterdam NL, Johan Cruijff Arena
May 2023
Wed 17th - Paris FR, Stade de France*
Fri 19th - Paris FR, Stade de France
Fri 26th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
Sun 28th - Hamburg DE, Volksparkstadion
June 2023
Fri 16th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium**
Sun 18th - Gothenburg SE, Ullevi Stadium
August 2023
Fri 4th - East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Sun 6th - East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Fri 11th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Sun 13th - Montreal, QC, Stade Olympique
Fri 18th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Sun 20th - Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Fri 25th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
Sun 27th - Inglewood, CA, SoFi Stadium
September 2023
Fri 1st - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
Sun 3rd - Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
November 2023
Fri 3rd - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sun 5th - St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Fri 10th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field
Sun 12th - Detroit, MI, Ford Field
May 2024
Fri 24th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion
Sun 26th - Munich DE, Olympiastadion
June 2024
Fri 7th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Sun 9th - Helsinki FI, Olympic Stadium
Fri 14th - Copenhagen DK, Parken Stadium
Sun 16th - Copenhagen DK , Parken Stadium
July 2024
Fri 5th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Sun 7th - Warsaw PL, PGE Narodowy
Fri 12th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sun 14th - Madrid ES, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
August 2024
Fri 2nd - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Sun 4th - Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
Fri 9th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Sun 11th - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
Fri 16th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Sun 18th - Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Fri 23rd - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Sun 25th - Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium
Fri 30th - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
September 2024
Sun 1st - Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
Fri 20th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 22nd - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol
Fri 27th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol***
Sun 29th - Mexico City MX, Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris **Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City