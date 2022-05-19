A new level of delay pedal? The new Meris LVX Modular Delay System means serious business

Meris claims its new LVX offers a "completely new user interface and experience" with features that make it the most powerful delay pedal on the market.

To achieve this the pedal's modular architecture uses discrete processing elements and control signal modifiers… say what? Well watching the overview above suggests it's much more user-friendly than that sounds.

Think of it as massive flexibility that allows you to create highly customised sounds by building and editing the elements that make those sounds, with a user interface to make this simple.

Nevertheless the level of deep dive editing and price of the LVX not a pedal for the casual delay user, but the aim is to make it easier for players to configure their delay in a detailed way.

The graphical interface screen looks unlike anything we've seen on a standalone effects pedal. Its 'orbiting bubble' structure parameter system on the screen allows players to go wild changing settings. And from the video it sounds pretty spectacular already.

But even if you don't want to use this original graphic view to create your delay sounds, there's a selectable text view.

(Image credit: Meris)

Alongside original processing elements in the LVX's sound-sculpting toolbox such as lo-fi cassette warbles, preamps, polyphonic pitchshifter, compressors and limiters, there's also a best-of selection from elements of Meris's other pedals; including filters from the Enzo, bit-crushing from Ottobit Jr, pitch-shifting from the Hedra and the flanger and phaser from the Polymoon. This could enable you to blur the lines and expand on delay possibilities.

In addition it offers a tuner, 60 second looper and 99 preset locations in 33 banks.

The Meris LVX Modular Delay System is available late summer for £619. More info at Meris.