Meris’s Hedra is an ethereal rhythmic pitch shifting pedal for guitars, synths and more

Meris’s Hedra might look like a fairly standard FX pedal, but its creators say that it’s anything but. Designed to be used not just with guitars but also synths, drum machines, vocals and loops, it’s a 3-voice rhythmic pitch shifter that promises to do transformative things to your sounds.

The basics of Hedra are that it can add three harmony voices to your instrument, with tap tempo synced delay for each voice. There’s more to it than that, though: you also have control over the pitch glide and microtuning, while there are four individual delay configurations, and the pitch correction is adjustable.

It’s also worth noting that Hedra responds to MIDI control, so you can hook up a keyboard and ‘play it’ like an instrument. Expect “dancing diatonic dreamscapes” and “shimmering sci-fi effects”.

Find out more on the Meris website. The Hedra will be available later this month priced at $299/£319.