Melanie Faye D'Angelico Deluxe DC signature model guitar revealed

"Having a signature guitar is a huge step," says Melanie Faye in the video below. "I honestly never thought I was going to have a signature guitar so this is pretty crazy."

It's more than deserved for the gifted neo-soul player whose Surf Green Deluxe DC model from six years ago has inspired this limited edition model. That guitar featured in Faye's Summit LA18 tribute to Jimi Hendrix and Mariah Carey that went viral.

It'a stunning guitar but the semi-hollow design and boutique pickup combination allows Faye's articulate playing space to shine. "I mostly play fingerstyle – chord melody type things, and this guitar just really handles that well," Faye explains. "And it really responds to the dynamic range of my touch – when I play soft or hard it really makes that apparent."

The signature DC adds coil splitting to her originals Kent Armstrong humbuckers with an uncovered bridge pickup as Faye's aesthetic homage to Jimmy Page.

A rosewood fingerboard, slim 'C'-shape neck and enhanced neck heel access is the "perfect happy medium" and the Surf Green finish is metallic this time instead of the original's pastel hue.

The bad news is there are only 50 models being produced, each with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

The Melanie Faye D'Aneglico Deluxe DC is $1,999.99 from dangelicoguitars.com (opens in new tab)

