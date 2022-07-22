Megadeth and Ice T is the collaboration metal didn't know it needed on Night Stalkers

Megadeth's new album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! is getting closer and it sounds like it's going to be a cracker. No Supercollider nonsense here, folks! This is Megadave Mustaine and his crack team in 21st century thrash mode, and now they've brought along Ice T for company!

The video for new single Night Stalkers also forms the second chapter of a cinematic trilogy and first single We'll Be Back's first part in June.

The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! will feature twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! will be released on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online services on 2 September. That digital version will contain two extra tracks: Police Truck and This Planet's On Fire – the latter featuring Sammy Hagar as a guest.

“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place," says Mustaine. "I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”﻿

